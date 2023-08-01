6 injured after suspected drunk driver causes 5-car crash in Apple Valley

A suspected DUI driver was arrested after authorities said he caused a five-car crash that resulted in multiple injuries in Apple Valley.

It happened Saturday around 9 p.m. in the area near Hwy 18 and Rancherias Road.

Authorities said six people ranging in ages from 15 to 57 suffered minor to moderate injuries as a result of the crash. Four people were taken to hospitals for treatment while the other two were treated at the scene.

The suspect, 43-year-old Json Tremayne Pitts Davis of Apple Valley, was arrested for suspected DUI and is currently being held on $250,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dominguez at Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.