Suspect in custody may be tied to freeway BB gun shootings

Authorities are investigating whether a suspect arrested in Riverside County may be responsible for a score of BB gun freeway shootings that have left more than 100 vehicle windows shattered across the Southland in recent weeks.

An investigation is underway to determine if the suspect is involved with other BB gun shootings that have occurred in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

The suspect's name or other identifying information was not immediately released, nor did investigators reveal whether a weapon was recovered.

Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback confirmed patrol officers stopped a "possible" suspect vehicle by the Galleria at Tyler shopping mall Tuesday night "based on information the CHP broadcasted to our officers about another shooting incident that may have occurred tonight along the freeway in Riverside.''

"It is unknown at this time if the vehicle we stopped is actually involved, but we contacted CHP who responded and took over the investigation,'' he said.

Another four vehicles were damaged Tuesday by BB or pellet gun fire in Orange and Riverside counties, sending the tally of vandalism since last month to about 100 in the Southland.

