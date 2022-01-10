Suspect holding a knife shot, killed by deputies outside Bass Pro Shops in Rancho Cucamonga

A deadly shooting is under investigation outside a Bass Pro Shops in Rancho Cucamonga.

The San Bernardino County Sheriffs responded to a call from the store on Victoria Gardens Lane a little after 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies, along with the U.S. Marshalls, were trying to get a suspect to get out of his vehicle.

After some talking, the suspect got out of the vehicle, armed with a weapon believed to be a knife, and started charging toward the deputies, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. One of the deputies shot at the suspect, eventually killing the suspect at the scene.

A knife was recovered from the scene.

The deceased suspect's identity has not been released. Officials did not say what the armed suspect was initially wanted for.

