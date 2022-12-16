Expand / Collapse search

Suspect at large following Winnetka stabbing

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Winnetka
Police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man in Winnetka on the morning of Friday, Dec. 16.

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the suspect who stabbed a man in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the 20800 block of Sherman Way in the Winnetka area around 8:40 a.m.

LAPD investigators did not have a detailed description of the suspect, saying he was a man in his 30s. Authorities believe the suspect used a hunting knife in the morning attack.

Officials did not immediately disclose the severity of the victim’s injuries.
 