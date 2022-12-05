A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly beating the manager of an Antioch burger restaurant so viciously that she lost an eye last month.

Antioch police said the suspect, Issac White-Carter, was arrested this morning in Hayward.

White-Carter was wanted in the Nov. 12 assault on Bianca Palomera, 19, that was captured on video. Palomera, an assistant manager at The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, lost her right eye due to repeated punches by the man, officials said.

Palomera had told the attacker to leave because he was bullying a teen boy with special needs.

Doctors had to perform emergency surgery on Palomera's right eye but were unable to save it.

"Honestly, it's all really just still new to me," she told KTVU after the assault. "I don't think I have fully processed it or even began to process it. I'm just trying to move forward with my eye."

White-Carter could face charges of assault and mayhem, police said previously.