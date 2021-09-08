Suspect arrested after attacking teen on Long Beach bus

article

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old boy on a Long Beach transit bus.

The incident happened Sunday around 1:48 p.m. while the bus was parked at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Carson Street.

The boy said he was targeted in an unprovoked assault. The 12-year-old said he was hit multiple times on his head and mouth. His family spoke with FOX 11 about the attack, saying the boy was just trying to visit his grandma when the suspect got on the bus and sat next to him.

"He was just mad and he started hitting me and stuff in the head. I tried to protect myself and I tried to block some of the hits, but I couldn't block all of them," said the 12-year-old.

He says no one stepped in to help him during the altercation though the bus was still parked. He said the suspect grabbed his bag and walked off the bus afterward.

On Wednesday, Long Beach police released a photo of the suspect and within hours they received multiple tips from the community… eventually leading officers to the suspect’s location.

Around 1 p.m. officers located the suspect, identified as 36-year-old David Manuel Santana Garcia, and arrested him without incident.

He was booked on one count of child cruelty, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery, one count of unruly behavior on public transportation, and one count of battery on public transportation.

His bail is set at $100,000. It is still not known what sparked the attack.

