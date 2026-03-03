Surfing therapy dog battling cancer

A surfing therapy dog named Sugar has inspired thousands with her skills on the waves.

But now, the local celebrity pup is looking for help from the community as Sugar battles cancer. Sugar is considered a celebrity in the Huntington Beach community – she has won five world surfing championships in the canine division.

"I'm not ready for her to go. She taught me a lot. She taught me that life's cool. You gotta be cool," said Sugar's owner, Ryan Rustan.

An online fundraiser has since been launched for Sugar. Those looking to donate or help Sugar and her owner can click here for more information.