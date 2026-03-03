Expand / Collapse search

Surfing therapy dog battling cancer

By and
Published  March 3, 2026 11:51pm PST
Huntington Beach
FOX 11
Surfing therapy dog battling cancer

Surfing therapy dog battling cancer

A surfing therapy dog named Sugar has inspired thousands with her skills on the waves. But now, the local celebrity pup is looking for help from the community as Sugar battles cancer. How you can help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-sugar-the-surfing-dogs-cancer-fight

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A surfing therapy dog named Sugar has inspired thousands with her skills on the waves.

But now, the local celebrity pup is looking for help from the community as Sugar battles cancer. Sugar is considered a celebrity in the Huntington Beach community – she has won five world surfing championships in the canine division.

"I'm not ready for her to go. She taught me a lot. She taught me that life's cool. You gotta be cool," said Sugar's owner, Ryan Rustan.

An online fundraiser has since been launched for Sugar. Those looking to donate or help Sugar and her owner can click here for more information.

Huntington Beach