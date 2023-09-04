Sun Valley homeowner, suspect exchange gunfire during break-in

A suspect apparently met his match during a home break-in in the San Fernando Valley on Monday morning.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the 10070 block of Olivia Terrace in Sun Valley, located off Lenark Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 8 a.m.

An LAPD official said the masked suspect broke into the home armed with a gun. A short time later, investigators said the suspect and a person inside the home exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.