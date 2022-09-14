Submit your questions for LA mayoral, LA County sheriff candidates ahead of Sept. 21 debate

FOX 11 is co-hosting the next political debate where candidates running for Mayor of Los Angeles and candidates running for Los Angeles County Sheriff will face off on Wednesday, September 21 at 6 p.m.

Debate information

The debate will air Wednesday, September 21 at 6 p.m. You can watch the debate live on FOX 11, on FOXLA.com, or on the FOX 11 Los Angeles YouTube page.

Elex Michaelson will co-moderate the debate alongside colleagues from the Los Angeles Times and Univision – with contributions from our partners at KPCC 89.3 FM and Loyola Marymount University.

The debate will start at 6 p.m. with two finalists in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's race with incumbent Alex Villanueva and retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna.

At 7 p.m., the co-finalists for the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass and businessman Rick Caruso, will take the stage.