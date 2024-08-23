6 hurt in Studio City bus crash

Several people were hurt in an MTA bus crash in Studio City overnight, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard.

Video from the scene shows the front end of the bus was severely damaged in the collision.

An official with the Los Angeles Fire Department said six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that a seventh person refused declined transport.

The crash is under investigation.