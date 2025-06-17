101 Freeway crash in Studio City leaves 2 dead

The Brief The CHP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of the 101 Freeway overnight. Two people were declared dead at the scene. A SigAlert went into effect as the vehicles blocked multiple lanes.



Two people were killed in an overnight crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City overnight, officials said.

What we know:

Officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound 101 Freeway near the Tujunga Avenue exit around 2:40 a.m. The site of the crash is also at the junction of the 170 and 134 freeways.

Arriving officers discovered a black sedan, a gray SUV and white semi-truck were involved in the collision and that the vehicles were blocking multiple lanes of the freeway.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all lanes of the northbound 170 Freeway and the westbound 101 Freeway at the Tujunga exit.

Traffic from the 101 Freeway is being diverted to Magnolia Boulevard and Moorpark Street.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.

It’s unknown how long the SigAlert will remain in place.