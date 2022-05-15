Crews put out Pacoima fire

A structure fire in Pacoima Sunday prompted the evacuation of a nearby apartment complex but has since been extinguished, according to officials.

The LAFD said the fire, located in the area of 1019 N. San Fernando Road, started as an outside trash fire and extended into the attic of a nearby unoccupied church. The fire was threatening a nearby two-story apartment building, which had been evacuated.

More than 70 LAFD firefighters were on scene.

A nearby two-story residential motel was not damaged.

Officials said no homes were destroyed.

No injuries have been reported, according to authorities.

The cause remains under investigation.