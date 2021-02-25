Strong winds topple trucks on Inland Empire freeways

article

Toppled trucks lined the sides of Inland Empire freeways, at least eight of them still lying on their sides in the late afternoon.

Santa Ana winds are blowing strongly, even after warnings were downgraded to advisories. Crews did their best to try and get the trucks to move out of the way as other cars battled gusts that reached up to 70 mph.

The same winds caused a fire to spread early Thursday morning in Bloomington. San Bernardino fire investigators confirm an unattended burn bin caused the fire, which destroyed several structures in one large property, as well as the chicken coops of the neighboring home.

Thankfully, no injuries there. It is strongly suggested that tall vehicles get off the freeway during these wind events, and that other drivers give them a wide berth when near them.

The wind advisories are expected to end late Thursday night.

