Strip club in North Hollywood reopens with unionized staff

A strip club in North Hollywood has reopened its doors – this time with unionized strippers.

Thursday marked a historic day for Star Garden Topless Dive Bar as it employs the nation's only unionized strippers.

Tom Morello's Rage Against the Machine was at the reopening Thursday to show support for the now-unionized workers. The celebration comes after the dancers were on strike for 17 months.

Other union members, including UNITE HERE and WGA, were at the event to show solidarity with the strip club employees.