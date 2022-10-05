'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield to be resurrected this weekend after controversy

Will the suburban "Stranger Things" house be resurrected after a neighbor’s complaints shut them down last weekend?

On Wednesday, the homeowners visited Joliet City Hall to make sure they weren't breaking any rules. Although the house is in Plainfield, the city of Joliet provides services.

Joliet city leaders, including Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, have given the homeowners their approval.

"Certainly there’s a lot of excitement about it," said Mayor O’Dekirk. "We are going to have police officers out there helping with traffic and we are not charging Dave for this. It’s not something we normally would do, but it’s a fun thing."

Joliet police are now weighing their options on how to best patrol and keep traffic flowing.

"We want as little disruption as possible to this neighborhood and if we can get that and allow safe passage for people, then we’ve accomplished our goal," said Sgt. Dwayne English with Joliet Police.

They now plan to reopen starting Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They plan to keep those hours through Halloween.

The homeowners originally opened to crowds last weekend, but a neighbor became upset with all the traffic — so the "Stranger Things" house shut down.

"We want to just make them happy, and that, I think, would make everyone happy, and who doesn't love seeing just a patrol car helping out with, you know, something going on," said the homeowner, Dave Appel. "It's just always kind of a refreshing thing to have. So we'd love to see that here. And we're hopefully gonna get it."

Some who visited Wednesday missed out on the floating ‘Max Mayfield’ from Stranger Things. Appel says it was due to the possibility of inclement weather.

However, he says she will be back up on Friday.