Stolen LA food truck recovered, back in business

The Brief A Los Angeles food truck vendor's stolen van, containing thousands of dollars of equipment, has been recovered and returned. The owner, a single mother, used social media to help locate the van at a motel in North Hills, leading to the arrest of the thief. The recovery allows the owner to get back to work after a difficult period for her business.



What we know:

The owner of "Betty's Taco Stand," a single mother of three, had her white van stolen on Tuesday night. The van was loaded with cooking equipment and a generator, which she estimated to be worth around $5,000.

The theft occurred during a period when business was already slow due to a poor economy and immigration raids scaring off customers.

The owner was struggling even before her essential equipment was stolen.

After the owner used social media to publicize the theft, someone spotted the stolen van at a motel on Sepulveda in North Hills. The LAPD was notified and responded, catching the van thief.

What they're saying:

The owner, Betty, expressed her relief and gratitude, saying, "I'm very happy. I'm really thankful and grateful, you know, that I got my van back, you know, I'm getting back to work."

She also added, "I was blessed because most of our stuff is like, it will be lasting like $5,000 there with all the equipment. Like I said, I wasn't very happy to get it back."

Her cook also expressed thankfulness, saying the people who helped get it back were a "blessing."