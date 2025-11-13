Sting operation leads to arrest of IE youth hockey coach accused of targeting a minor
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - An undercover sting operation in the Inland Empire resulted in the arrest of a Redlands youth hockey coach for allegedly attempting to meet a minor for a lewd act, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
On Wednesday, Nov. 12, the suspect, 42-year-old Daniel Patrick Albert, responded to a post made by an undercover deputy on a social media app, officials said.
Albert initiated a conversation with the deputy, who was pretending to be a 13-year-old boy.
Albert, who communicated under the username "danolanche," agreed to meet with the boy to engage in sexual acts.
Once the investigation was complete, Albert, who was also a youth hockey coach in the Riverside area, was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for allegedly arranging to meet a minor for a lewd purpose.
What's next:
Detectives believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or those who may have been approached by Albert, either online or in-person, is encouraged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at 909-477-2800.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.
The Source: This article is based on information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.