Sting operation leads to arrest of IE youth hockey coach accused of targeting a minor

Published  November 13, 2025 9:55am PST
Daniel Patrick Albert was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for a violation of PC 288.4(b) – Arrange to meet a minor for a lewd purpose. / Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - An undercover sting operation in the Inland Empire resulted in the arrest of a Redlands youth hockey coach for allegedly attempting to meet a minor for a lewd act, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, the suspect, 42-year-old Daniel Patrick Albert, responded to a post made by an undercover deputy on a social media app, officials said. 

Albert initiated a conversation with the deputy, who was pretending to be a 13-year-old boy. 

Albert, who communicated under the username "danolanche," agreed to meet with the boy to engage in sexual acts. 

Once the investigation was complete, Albert, who was also a youth hockey coach in the Riverside area, was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for allegedly arranging to meet a minor for a lewd purpose. 

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident or those who may have been approached by Albert, either online or in-person, is encouraged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at 909-477-2800. 

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

The Source: This article is based on information from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

