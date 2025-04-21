Commentator Steve Hilton to announce run for California governor

The Brief Republican commentator Steve Hilton will officially announce his bid for California governor on Tuesday. His campaign theme is said to be "Golden Again: Great Jobs, Great Homes, Great Kids." Hilton hosted "The Next Revolution" on Fox News along with a number of politically focused podcasts.



Republican podcaster and former Fox News host Steve Hilton will jump into the California governor's race, with a formal announcement planned for Tuesday in Huntington Beach.

According to his campaign, Hilton's campaign theme will be "Golden Again: Great Jobs, Great Homes, Great Kids."

"I just want to ask people to imagine what California would be like after another 15 years of one-party rule by the Democrats, yet more stagnation and decline," Hilton told the Southern California News Group. "If you look at the state of California today, it is just a disaster on every front."

Hilton also posted a video online discussing his gubernatorial aspirations, saying in part that it's "time for a new future" in California.

The backstory:

Hilton, 55, was born in the United Kingdom and was an adviser to Prime Minister David Cameron before moving to California's Silicon Valley in 2012, becoming a U.S. citizen and teaching at Stanford University. He hosted "The Next Revolution" on Fox News and has hosted a number of politically focused podcasts.

He is also the founder of Golden Together, a policy organization aimed at finding solutions to homelessness and other issues in an effort to "make California golden again."

Other candidates in the race

One other Republican, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, has already announced a bid for the governor's office.

A host of Democrats have joined the race -- former congressman and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, state schools chief Tony Thurmond, former Controller Betty Yee, former state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and entrepreneur Stephen Cloobeck.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is said to be considering a gubernatorial run, but she has not yet announced her intentions.