Starbucks strike 2025: Baristas hit the picket lines across Southern California

The Brief Starbucks baristas in Southern California and nationally are on strike, demanding a fair union contract including higher wages and better staffing. The strike, led by Starbucks Workers United, involves about 1,000 workers at 65 stores nationwide. Starbucks stated it is "disappointed" in the union, claiming the company already offers the "best job in retail" and urging the union to return to the bargaining table.



Starbucks baristas across the nation, including several locations in Southern California, continue to strike as they demand a fair union contract.

The labor action, dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," involves approximately 1,000 workers at 65 stores nationwide.

What we know:

About 1,000 baristas in 40 cities nationally participated in the strike when it began last Thursday, coinciding with Starbucks' popular Red Cup Day event.

The strike, organized by Starbucks Workers United, impacted at least 65 stores nationally, including those in Southern California cities like Long Beach, Anaheim, San Diego, Santa Clarita, and Seal Beach.

The union called the action the "Red Cup Rebellion" and characterized it as an "open-ended strike" prompted by the company allegedly "refusing to offer new proposals."

Demands from the striking workers include higher wages, better staffing, and the resolution of alleged unfair labor practices.

What they're saying:

Michelle Eisen, spokeswoman for Starbucks Workers United, issued a clear warning about the action.

"If Starbucks keeps stonewalling a fair contract and refusing to end union-busting, they'll see their business grind to a halt," she said in a statement. "No contract, no coffee is more than a tagline — it's a pledge to interrupt Starbucks operations and profits until a fair union contract and an end to unfair labor practices are won," Eisen said.

Eisen further elaborated on the union's core demands:

"Starbucks knows where we stand. We've been clear and consistent on what baristas need to succeed: more take-home pay, better hours, resolving legal issues. Bring us new proposals that address these issues so we can finalize a contract. Until then, you'll see us and our allies on the picket line."

What's next:

Union officials indicated that the labor action has the potential to extend to as many as 550 unionized Starbucks locations nationally.

The strike is currently labeled an "open-ended strike," suggesting the walkout will continue until progress is made on contract demands.

The company has stated it is ready to talk "when they're ready to come back."