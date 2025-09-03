Starbucks introduces new line of protein-packed beverages

The Brief Starbucks is introducing a new line of protein-packed beverages. The Protein Cold Foam will be available in the U.S. and Canada beginning Sept. 29. The drinks will have an estimated 15–36 grams of protein per 16-ounce beverage.



Not only is it Starbucks' Pumpkin Latte season, but soon, the coffee chain will also offer new drinks to help patrons pack in more protein.

What we know:

Starbucks revealed that beginning Sept. 29, its locations in the U.S. and Canada will offer Protein Cold Foam and a new line of Protein Lattes made with protein-boosted 2% milk. The drinks will have an estimated 15 to 36 grams of protein per 16-ounce beverage, which customers know as its grande size.

For those who need to go dairy-free, customers will have to order a milk alternative.

Starbucks Protein Cold Foam

The Starbucks Protein Cold Foam will come in an assortment of flavors, including plain, banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, and brown sugar. In true Starbucks fashion, there will also be seasonal flavors, including pumpkin and pecan.

What they're saying:

"Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium, and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver," said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks global chief brand officer, in a press release.

Big picture view:

A report from the Mayo Clinic said protein should account for 10% to 35% of one’s diet. As an example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration uses a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet as a general guide. Using that as a baseline, 200 to 700 calories, or 50 to 175 grams, should come from protein. Those who are active and exercise regularly should consume about 1.1 to 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight each day, the Mayo Clinic explained.