'Star Trek' actor William Shatner 'perfectly fine' after medical emergency reports
LOS ANGELES - After rumors circulated that he had been hospitalized, William Shatner took to social media to assure fans he is "perfectly fine."
The backstory:
Reports emerged on Wednesday that the 94-year-old actor, famous for his role as Captain Kirk in "Star Trek" and as Denny Crane on "Boston Legal," had been rushed to a hospital from his Los Angeles home.
His agent, Harry Gold, told TMZ that Shatner's health scare was a result of a blood-sugar issue, and he called paramedics as a precaution.
Gold confirmed that the actor was checked out by doctors and was quickly released, going home the same day.
What they're saying:
On his Instagram page, Shatner posted a photo of himself dressed as author Mark Twain, with the caption, "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!"
In the post, Shatner wrote, "I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I'm perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don't trust tabloids or AI!"
The Source: This information is based on public statements from William Shatner on his Instagram page and details provided by his agent, Harry Gold, to the entertainment news outlet TMZ. Shatner's social media post was used for his direct quotes, while his agent's comments to TMZ confirmed the nature of the medical emergency and the actor's subsequent release from the hospital.