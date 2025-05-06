'Pet raccoon' found with meth pipe in mouth in woman's car: Police

The Brief A woman's "pet raccoon" was caught having a meth pipe in their mouth. The woman, 55-year-old Victoria Vidal, has since been arrested over an unrelated warrant and drug possession. Police are investigating whether Vidal has the paperwork necessary to legally own the raccoon as her pet.



A woman's arrest leads to police making a bizarre discovery in her car – a raccoon sitting in the driver's seat with a pipe in their mouth.

What we know:

Police in Ohio pulled a woman over in the Springfield Township area on May 5 around 7:15 p.m. after noticing the car was linked to an alleged warrant and a driver's license that was allegedly suspended. When the officer with Springfield Township PD realized 55-year-old Victoria Vidal's alleged warrant was active, they ended up detaining her.

As the police officer returned to Vidal's car, they noticed the raccoon named "Chewy" with the drug paraphernalia. Springfield Township PD said in a social media post that Chewy had gotten a hold of a glass methamphetamine pipe.

After searching Chewy and Vidal's car, Springfield Township PD said officers ended up finding a bulk amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and three used glass meth pipes.

Vidal ended up facing charges related to drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for driver under a suspended license.

What we don't know:

Springfield PD said it is investigating whether Vidal had filed the proper paperwork in the past to legally own Chewy as her pet. Police added in their post that the raccoon was never harmed in the bizarre encounter.