Speeding car slams into roof of Rancho Palos Verdes home

A car went flying off the road and smashed through the roof of a home in Rancho Palos Verdes.

It happened Sunday on the 28000 block of Santona Dr.

Investigators say the car was speeding then went airborne, crashing onto the roof.

The homeowner said she left her family room just five minutes before the accident.

"There was a car in the family room with lights on and it was smoking. She [driver] went over the median, the car flew over the pine trees behind the house, and the car landed in our family room and took out the roof," said homeowner Joann Killeen.

The family room was red tagged. The rest of the house was not damaged.

Killeen praised the work of firefighters for rescuing the driver.