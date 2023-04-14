Special needs teen gets not one, but two prom dates

'Tis the season for prom. An Adelanto teen with special needs has a sweet story of landing not one, but two prom dates.

With a sign in hand, 15-year-old Mario Lopez put out a call that he needed a prom date.

"Me and my dad went to Walmart and my dad put a sign on me that says, ‘Urgent, son needs a prom date,’" he said.

That was Thursday. The disability prom for Adelanto High held at Victorville High School was the next day, Friday afternoon.

His, not one, but two dates were Kaysea and Anne, the high school sisters of a woman who worked at that Walmart.

"Do you know how to two-step? Do you know how to Cha Cha?" a Walmart worker playfully asked him.

Mario said a favorite part of the prom was the music.

Ricardo himself never got to go to prom.

"Everybody's reaction was just so heartwarming," he said.

The father-son duo says they are ready for next year, senior prom.

Mario was born with spina bifida. He's raised by his father, Ricardo Lopez.

"Mario and I have been together alone since he was one year old. Me and him have been through over 13 surgeries from spinal fusion shunt placement to oral surgery, etc," the dad said.

Both are big Dodgers fans. Dad Ricardo says

"Mario is probably the biggest Dodgers fan out there. Shed a a tear when Tommy and Vince passed, but got the opportunity to meet Tommy," the dad said.