When will it rain again in Southern California?

The Brief After some much-needed rain, Southern California will see warmer temperatures in the coming days. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be well-above-normal through next week. Spring officially begins Thursday, March 20.



Southern California is welcoming spring with some warmer temperatures and not a drop of rain in sight.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, dry and gradually warmer conditions are expected through early next week, with well-above-normal temperatures likely next Sunday through Tuesday.

"Saturday's max temps will not change much from Friday's values and will mostly be in the upper 60s to mid 70s away from the beaches," the NWS said. "Sunday will see 2 to 4 locally 6 degrees of warming which will bring plenty of lower 70 degrees readings across the coasts and mid to upper 70s max temps to the valleys."

Monday is predicted to be the warmest day - with 4 to 6 additional degrees of warming, the NWS added.

"Max temps will be 8 to 12 degrees over normal, with 80s in the valleys and an outside chance of some lower 90s in the warmest valley locations."

The latest forecast models point to temperatures rising anywhere from 4 to 8 degrees locally from Tuesday's temperatures.

The Central Coast will see temperatures in the mid to upper-60s, while the coasts will see upper 60s to mid 70s and the valleys into the 70s.

By Tuesday, offshore flow returns to the area, leading to some cooling across the coasts and valleys due to an earlier and stronger sea breeze, the NWS said. The interior areas can expect one more day of warming.