List: These SoCal theaters are selling $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
LOS ANGELES - For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched "National Cinema Day" to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office.
The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.
Here's a list of participating theaters in the Southern California region:
AMC Century City 15
AMC Santa Moica 7
AMC Lowes Broadway 4
AMC Dine-In Theatres Marina 6
Cinemark Playa Vista and XD
Cinemark 18 & XD
AMC The Grove 14
AMC Sunset 5
Cimemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 15
Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria
Universal Cinema AMD at Citywalk
Regal North Hollywood
Cinemark North Hollywood
Regal LA Live
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
AMC Burbank 16
AMC Burbank 6
AMC Burbank 8
AMC Americana Brans 18
AMC South Bay Galleria 16
Glendale Look Dine In Cinema
AMC Topanga 12
REgal Edwards calabasas
AMC Fallbrook 7
AMC Northridge 10
AMC Del Amo 18Regal UA La Canada
AMC Porter Ranch
Cinemark Carson
Regal Edwards South Gate
AMC Atlantic Times Square
AMC Rolling Hills 29
Regal Edwareds Alahambra
Regal Promenade
Downey Look in Cinema
Cinemark Downey
AMC Montebello 10
Cinepolis Pico Rivera
Starlight Theatres Terrace Cinema 6
Regal Simi Valley Civic Cetner
Cinepolis Westlake Village
AMC Norwalk
ANC Santa Anita 16
Harkins Cerritos 16
Starlight Whitter Village
Cinemark at The Pike
Studio Movie Frill Simi Valley
Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.