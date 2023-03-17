School bus crashes into parked cars, fence in South LA

A school bus with seven Los Angeles Unified School District elementary school students on board was involved in a multi-vehicle collision in South Los Angeles Friday morning, fire officials said.

The crash was reported near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West 54th Street, on the back side of Western Avenue T.E.C.H. Magnet School, in South LA’s Harvard Park neighborhood around 7:40 a.m.

In addition to crashing into two parked vehicles, the bus took out a fence in a resident's front yard.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Officials said the bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after experiencing discomfort in the crash. No other injuries were reported and no students required hospitalization.

The kids were picked up and taken to school by another bus a short time later.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.