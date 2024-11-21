Expand / Collapse search

‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in South LA following tree fire

Published  November 21, 2024 6:46am PST
South Los Angeles
Body found after tree fire in South LA

A homicide investigation was underway in South Los Angeles following a tree fire.

The Brief

    • LAFD firefighters were called to an outside fire near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in South LA on Thursday morning.
    • Shortly after arriving at the scene, firefighters found a body.
    • Arson investigators were called the scene.

LOS ANGELES - An arson investigation was underway in South Los Angeles after firefighters extinguished a tree fire on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 500 block of E. Vernon Avenue in South LA’s Historic South-Central neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. following a report of a tree fire. Firefighters at the scene discovered the burning tree in an area of trash in an alleyway, along with a deceased body.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the victim's death were "suspicious." 

Arson investigators were called to the scene and the cause of death will be determined by the LA County office of the Medical Examiner. 

No further information was available. 

The Source

  • Information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department. 