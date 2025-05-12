5 hospitalized, including young boy, after pursuit ends in crash in South LA

At least five people were injured during a collision following a police chase in South LA.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. at 4359 S. Crenshaw Blvd.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision happened at the end of a police chase involving LAPD. The impact of the crash caused the vehicles to burst into flames.

Two occupants in the first vehicle were able to exit safely, LAFD said. However, a 12-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman were trapped and had to be removed by emergency crews. The woman was reported to be in critical condition.

According to the LAPD, the suspect in the pursuit was wanted for DUI and remains outstanding. No suspect description was provided.

What we don't know:

The age, gender, and conditions of the other people involved in the crash are unknown.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown. It's also unclear if anyone was arrested.