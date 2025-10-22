Pedestrian struck in South LA hit-and-run crash near elementary school
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was launched following a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call regarding an assault with a vehicle just before 7:40 a.m.
The crash happened near the intersection of W. Vernon and Orchard avenues in South LA's Vermont Square neighborhood. The caller stated she witnessed her brother being hit by a Honda, adding that the driver did not stop to help and left the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim's condition is unknown, and no further information was immediately released.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.