Pedestrian struck in South LA hit-and-run crash near elementary school

Published  October 22, 2025 12:05pm PDT
South Los Angeles
South LA hit-and-run crash under investigation

A hit-and-run crash near an elementary school was under investigation in South Los Angeles.

The Brief

    • A hit-and-run crash was under investigation in South LA on Wednesday.
    • The crash happened near the intersection of W. Vernon and Orchard avenues in the Vermont Square neighborhood.
    • Officials said the caller reported her brother was hit before the driver fled the scene. 

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was launched following a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call regarding an assault with a vehicle just before 7:40 a.m. 

The crash happened near the intersection of W. Vernon and Orchard avenues in South LA's Vermont Square neighborhood. The caller stated she witnessed her brother being hit by a Honda, adding that the driver did not stop to help and left the scene. 

What we don't know:

The victim's condition is unknown, and no further information was immediately released. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. 

