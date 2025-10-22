Pedestrian struck in South LA hit-and-run crash near elementary school

The Brief A hit-and-run crash was under investigation in South LA on Wednesday. The crash happened near the intersection of W. Vernon and Orchard avenues in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Officials said the caller reported her brother was hit before the driver fled the scene.



An investigation was launched following a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call regarding an assault with a vehicle just before 7:40 a.m.

The crash happened near the intersection of W. Vernon and Orchard avenues in South LA's Vermont Square neighborhood. The caller stated she witnessed her brother being hit by a Honda, adding that the driver did not stop to help and left the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim's condition is unknown, and no further information was immediately released.