LAPD looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed woman

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in South LA.

On August 16, around 10 p.m., a white BMW sedan was traveling southbound on Central Avenue near 88th Street when it struck and killed 43-year-old Latesha Washington as she crossed the street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid.

Latesha Washington. Credit LAPD

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible. Police released images and videos of the vehicle at the time of the crash. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle sustained significant damage to the front bumper and hood.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Gerald Chavarria, South Traffic Division at (213) 924-3621 or South Traffic Division Watch Commander at (323) 421-2577.