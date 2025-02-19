Robbery suspect crashes car into South LA backyard following pursuit

The Brief Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a robbery suspect overnight. During the police chase, the suspect lost control of their vehicle where it flipped outside down and landed in a backyard in South LA. The name of the suspect has not been released.



What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a white Kia was being driven by a robbery suspect they were pursuing.

The suspect allegedly threw an AR-15 wrapped in plastic onto the road when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a backyard located near 84th Street and Flower Place in South LA’s Vermont Knolls neighborhood.

The car flipped outside and crashed onto vehicles parked in the driveway.

Following the crash, officers said the suspect took off running and a short time later, an LAPD helicopter located him.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and will then be arrested for his alleged crimes.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name and condition remains unclear.

Investigators did not specify how fast the suspect was going when the vehicle flipped over.

What's next:

Once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will be booked for several charges.