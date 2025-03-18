South Bay residents voice frustrations with Trump administration at town hall

The Brief Hundreds of South Bay residents gathered in San Pedro on Tuesday to share their frustrations over rising costs and more. The event was a town hall hosted by Rep. Nanette Barragán. Residents complained about Elon Musk, the education system, the economy, healthcare and more.



Hundreds of South Bay residents packed into a meeting on Tuesday night, to voice their frustrations over rising costs and Trump-era policies. The attendees are calling for action to rectify their problems.

What we know:

About 400 attendees showed up at the Dalmatian-American Club for a meeting with Rep. Nanette Barragán on Tuesday night.

Those in attendance on Tuesday night were eager to share their frustrations and concerns with the Trump administration, and what they see as unfair and, at times, unlawful measures.

Residents' concerns

What they're saying:

"Elon Musk is going around making decisions, and he was not elected by anybody," said one attendee. "And I don't think anything that he's doing is constitutional at this point."

"I'm concerned that the rule of law and our democracy will no longer be what it was, and the power of the people is null and void," said Matt Chaparro, a South Bay resident.

Others told FOX 11 they were concerned about censorship from the Trump administration, and the "decimation of our education system."

But many more complained about the state of the economy and rising costs, something Barragán says is a major issue.

Barragán responds

"This administration is doing nothing to bring prices down," Barragán said. On the opposite, everything they're doing is making prices go up."

Barragán said the rising costs are hitting working families the hardes, making it more difficult for them to make ends meet.

Demaning action

What's next:

Barragán said that she and her team have been working hard to make sure her constituents' concerns are heard.

"We have been making noise," Barragán said. "Unfortunately, the President is on television every day, [sucking] up all the oxygen. But we have been protesting at the different department agencies."

She called Tuesday's meeting "a testament to the concern across our district on all these issues."

But, aside from what she's working on in Congress, Barragán said her best advice for her constituents is to keep voicing their concerns and keep putting pressure on elected officials to make change.