‘Song Start’: A new digital education video and podcast series

Songwriters Ali Tamprosi and Tamar Kaprelain met three years ago and bonded over their love for music.

Tamprosi is a 35-time Platinum Grammy-nominated songwriter and founder of the Creative Waves Foundation-- working to support aspiring young artists by eliminating financial challenges they may face. Kaprelia is the founder of Nvak, a record label and non-profit that works to amplify the voices of young musicians, especially women.

The two used their skills, passion and creative energy to create Song Start, which launched in October.



"Song Start is a free music resource with 20 pieces of original content that is broken into four pillars. It teaches songwriting music production, music business, and a section that we have called ‘Music and Mindset,’ which is mental health," Kaprelian explained.

You will find videos and a podcast-- with some of the biggest stars from the music industry actually teaching these courses.

"If you're an aspiring songwriter and you'd like to see you know what goes on in a studio with major songwriters professional songwriters...you have access to that and [we're] sort of giving you the secrets and the tips that we use to create on a daily basis," Tamposi said.

This resource is free for anyone who is interested in the music industry and needs guidance.

Breaking into the music industry is not easy and the barriers of entry are high. The women wanted to create a resource that encourages people to give it a shot and not feel intimidated.

