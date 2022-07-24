Son accused of mother's murder in San Bernardino County

A Victorville man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother in San Bernardino County, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, 34-year-old Anthony Falcon of Victorville, is accused of the murder of his mother, 69-year-old Yvonne Martin of Phelan.

Martin was reported missing by her husband on Wednesday. Authorities said Martin had a restraining order against Falcon.

Deputies interviewed Falcon at a home in Phelan and subsequently arrested him for murder.

Falcon's car was located in a remote desert area of Lancaster.

According to authorities, extensive searches conducted both by ground and air have not been successful in locating Martin.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com

