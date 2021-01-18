Expand / Collapse search
Some in Hawaii outraged mainland visitors received vaccine

By KTVU staff
Published 
MAUI, Hawaii - Many full-time residents of Hawaii are outraged to learn some recent mainland visitors to the islands managed to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Maui's top public health officer has revealed at least one traveler from California recently found a way to receive a shot while visiting the Hawaiian islands.

And Dr. Lorrin Pang believes several more travelers from the U.S. mainland also managed to get vaccinated.

The CDC allows you to be vaccinated at any site across the country if you meet the eligibility requirement.
 