Solar eclipse 2024 food deals and freebies that can’t be overshadowed

A rare total solar eclipse is taking place on April 8, dimming skies across a generous path of North America, and businesses are celebrating the celestial event with food deals and freebies.

From a "blackout" float to special doughnut treats and Moon Pies, there are some blindingly good treats to enjoy for the special day.

Meanwhile, eclipse safety glasses, T-shirts and other souvenirs are also up for grabs to commemorate the event, similar to the last time the U.S. witnessed a total solar eclipse in 2017.

Here are some eclipse 2024 food deals – and other special products being offered – that truly can’t be… eclipsed:

Dippin’ Dots

On Monday, April 8, Dippin’ Dots is offering a 25% discount for online orders at www.dippindots.com for customers who use the promo code eclipse25. The deal isn’t redeemable in-store, the company told FOX Television Stations.

Dunkin’

The coffee and doughnut chain has several upcoming Dunkin’ Rewards offers, including a $3 medium cold brew when members place an order in the Dunkin’ mobile app between March 1 and April 30 (one per day).

Dunkin’ Rewards members can also get 100 bonus points for placing an order in the mobile app on Mondays, including April 8 during the eclipse.

Moon Pie

Moon Pie is celebrating "the day the moon wins" with a limited-edition Eclipse carton of chocolate mini treats. The product is being offered at stores nationwide and online .

Sonic

Sonic debuted a "Blackout Slush Float" in celebration of the total solar eclipse, featuring a "sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored, all-black slush" and topped with white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles.

The Blackout Slush Float will be available at participating locations nationwide starting on March 25 through May 5 while supplies last, the chain told FOX Television Stations.

Customers will also get one free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses with every purchase of the new float, also while supplies last.

SunChips

For less than five minutes, a few lucky SunChips fans will be able to get some limited edition solar eclipse-inspired chips for free. (Credit: Frito-Lay North America)

For less than five minutes, a few lucky SunChips fans will be able to get some limited edition solar eclipse-inspired chips for free . The brand, produced by Frito-Lay, is partnered with astronaut and researcher Kellie Gerardi to launch the Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda flavor.

The limited-edition snack will go live at 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, the moment the eclipse will hit North America, and fans will only have 4 minutes and 27 seconds (estimated duration of the solar eclipse's totality) to get their hands on some.

Special beer, coffee and merch for solar eclipse 2024

Small businesses within the eclipse’s 115-mile-wide path of totality have been leading the charge when it comes to special products and promotions for the eclipse. A full array of creative, limited-edition merchandise includes earrings, baby onesies, ornaments, games, banners and more.

After the 2017 eclipse, "I marked my calendar," said Sam McNulty, co-founder of Market Garden Brewery in Cleveland. The Ohio city is in the eclipse path this time and will see nearly four minutes of dimmed skies.

Last year, McNulty's team brewed a hazy IPA called "The Totality" to help drum up interest in the eclipse. The on tap debut was a success, and the brewery was soon approached by local grocer Heinen's to partner for a canned collaboration.

In the coming weeks, "thousands and thousands" of cans are set to hit store shelves, McNulty said — adding they decided to go big because of how rare the event is. Cleveland won't be in the path of totality again until 2444.

"I don’t want to have to wait 420 years to brew the next batch of cans," he joked. "So we made a very large one this time."

In Ohio’s Butler County, a shop called The Donut Dude will have an "Eclipse Donut Special" that shows the eclipse's stages as the sun disappears behind the moon.

The special goes on sale later this month and consists of seven filled-doughnuts with rolled buttercream, two galaxy-themed cake doughnuts and safety glasses so customers can watch the event while snacking away.

"We’re anticipating a lot of fun," co-owner Glen Huey said.

Since the doughnut shop is closed on Mondays, Huey is looking forward to watching the spectacle as it passes over his town between Cincinnati and Dayton.

In Morrilton, Arkansas, coffee shop Big Cuppa has a full eclipse menu with a handful of specialty drinks. Its "Moon Pie Frappa" is a blended Moon Pie drink flavored with dark chocolate and toasted marshmallow.

Big Cuppa co-owner Joseph Adam Krutz said that he’s excited to greet customers and the many new faces set to travel through town next month. Krutz said his shop has been gearing up for a while along with other businesses in downtown Morrilton. He drives by a countdown clock each day.

"We’re prepared. Bring it on," Krutz said.

In the U.S., Texas has the best odds for clear skies and the state expects to be swarmed with tourists. With a prime location, eateries in the town of Grapevine have a multitude of offerings: a "Blackout Dinner" at Hotel Vin and a "Solar Eclipse Shake" at Son of a Butcher.

Total solar eclipse path

The April 2024 solar eclipse will be visible, at least in part, to nearly everyone in the U.S. But the path of totality – where the moon will completely block the sun – is a 115-mile-wide region that stretches from southern Texas up through Ohio, then over to northern Maine.

Large cities in the path of totality include:

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Carbondale, Illinois

Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland, Ohio

Buffalo, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Presque Isle, Maine

The farther you are from that path, less and less of the sun will appear to be blocked.

What time is the solar eclipse?

Southern Texas will see the peak of totality first, around 1:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Then Dallas at 1:42 p.m., with the time getting later and later as the moon’s shadow moves north. Indianapolis will see the peak around 3:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time; Cleveland at 3:15 p.m., and northern Maine around 3:30 p.m.

However, it will take several hours for the moon to move across the sun, so the actual eclipse event will start just over an hour before the peak of totality, with more and more of the sun slowly being blocked.

How long is the solar eclipse?

Again, that depends on where you are. Those closest to the center of the path will see total darkness for about four minutes at the peak of totality.

But because the moon moves slowly across the sun’s path, the entire eclipse event – from when the moon first clips the sun until the time it clears – will last from 90 minutes to over two hours for those in the path of totality.

Where do I look for the solar eclipse?

The easiest way to know may be to step outside in the days leading up to the eclipse and see where the sun is during the afternoon.

Early afternoon on April 8, the sun will be pretty high in the sky. As always, though, the further north you are, the lower in the sky the sun will appear.

For example, in Austin, the sun will be at 67 degrees up from the horizon at the peak of totality. Remember, 90 degrees is straight up, so 67 degrees is just over two-thirds up into the sky from the horizon.

In Cleveland, meanwhile, the sun will be slightly lower, at only 49 degrees – just over halfway up in the sky.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.