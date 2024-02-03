SoFi Stadium confirms alleged deadly drowning incident in arena's lake

article

A person was allegedly killed in a deadly drowning incident that occurred in the SoFi Stadium lake Friday night. SoFi Stadium officials confirmed the incident Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of an individual this evening," said SoFi Stadium in a statement made Saturday.

According to stadium officials, law enforcement allegedly deployed a search and rescue team when an individual was seen in the lake at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and friends for their loss. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," the Inglewood-based stadium officials said.

Authorities have not yet shared any information regarding the identity of the deceased or the events that led them to the lake.

No further information on the incident is available at this time. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

