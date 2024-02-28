Social media accounts using AI videos of dead children to tell true crime stories

A new, disturbing trend using artificial intelligence is traumatizing the families of murdered victims, as deep-fake videos of children narrating how they were killed are being posted on various social media platforms.

Jailyn Candelaria's haunting words echo through computer-generated videos, narrating a horrific tale of abandonment and violence. "My mommy left me to die at home alone to go on vacation," the deepfake says.

In a different video, an AI-generated child recalls her own murder saying, "She stabbed me 14 times all over my body."

Tragically, these narratives are not fiction; they are drawn from real-life cases of murder and mysterious deaths from around the world.

Children's images stolen from news headlines are being transformed into videos using AI.

Lawanda Hawkins, founder of Justice for Murdered Children, expressed shock and dismay.

"This is a baby, and we're allowing this… this needs to stop," she said.

Hawkins' sentiments reflect the anguish of many families who have seen their loved ones' tragic stories exploited without consent on platforms like TikTok. There is no oversight or law to stop anyone from creating these accounts.

TikTok has responded to some complaints by removing specific deepfake videos, but the challenge persists as more continue to surface.