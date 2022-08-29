San Bernardino police rescue 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from her mother's home

A man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter on Saturday from his ex-girlfriend's home at gunpoint, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Raymond Ornelas, 30, was arrested by a SWAT team and faces charges for domestic violence, burglary, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Raymond Ornelas, 30, allegedly kidnapped his daughter from his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. (San Bernardino Police Department) Expand

On Saturday morning, police responded to the home where the girl's mother told officers that Ornales broke into her home through the bedroom window and crawled into her house.

"He proceeded to drag her across the house by the hair, hit her multiple times and produced a handgun while threatening to kill her," police wrote in a statement.

He then allegedly ran from the home with the former couple's 2-year-old daughter.

Officers were able to determine where Ornales was possibly hiding and swiftly obtained a search warrant.

SWAT officers arrested Ornales without incident and safely recovered the child unharmed.

A SWAT team recovered the 2-year-old girl unharmed and arrested her father on several charges, including kidnapping. (San Bernardino Police Department)

The girl was reunited with her mother.

According to jail records, Ornelas is being held on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center. He is due in court on Aug. 30.

Additional details were not immediately available.