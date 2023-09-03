Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell 'on deathbed,' TMZ reports

article

Smash Mouth's lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently on his deathbed, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ's report, Harwell only has days left to live after an apparent medical complication that has plagued the "All Star" singer for years.

TMZ reports Harwell had struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life and liver failure may have factored into his ailing health.

Harwell is believed to be under hospice care at home and his family is saying their goodbyes.

Harwell's band became famous for the hit songs "All Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun." The band's cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" made the soundtrack for the Shrek series.