Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth's lead singer Steve Harwell has died at the age of 56.

News of Harwell's death was confirmed on Smash Mouth's official Instagram page Monday.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom," the band wrote.

"And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones."



"Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life.Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev.Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."

According to TMZ's report, Harwell only had a few days left to live after an apparent medical complication that has plagued the "All Star" singer for years.

TMZ reported Harwell had struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his life and liver failure may have factored into his ailing health.

Harwell was believed to be under hospice care at home and his family was saying their goodbyes.

Harwell's band became famous for the hit songs "All Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun." The band's cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" made the soundtrack for the Shrek series.

