Small plane makes emergency landing near Seal Beach shoreline

No injures were reported after a small plane made an emergency landing near an Orange County beach Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Seal Beach police said the Cessna aircraft made the landing near the 8th Street Municipal parking lot.

A pilot and a passenger were inside the jet during the incident.

It was unclear what prompted the emergency landing.

Additional details were not immediately available.