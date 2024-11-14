Small plane crashes in Van Nuys

The Brief An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in the Sepulveda Basin Thursday. The pilot and passenger got out safely and did not appear to suffer serious injuries. The National Transportation Board is investigating.



An investigation is underway in Van Nuys after a small plane with two people aboard crashed in a field in the Sepulevda Basin on Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash involving a fixed-wing single engine Cessna was reported just after 7 a.m. near the 15300 block of West Burbank Boulevard.

SkyFOX over the scene of the crash showed the plane upside down in the field as crews worked to clear the area.

The pilot and a passenger were able to make it out safely. The man and woman did not appear to have life-threatening injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Van Nuys Airport for comment.