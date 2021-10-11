California plane crash: ‘Multiple confirmed fatalities,’ homes ablaze in Santee

A small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood on Monday, injuring at least two people and setting two homes ablaze, authorities said.

According to a spokesperson with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, the Cessna plane also reportedly hit a UPS truck.

Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita confirmed two people were injured and there were "multiple confirmed fatalities." The chief said he knows of at least two confirmed deaths but said there could be more.

Matsushita added a cause is still unknown but he believes any injuries to people on board the plane were non-survivable.

Two people received burn injuries, said Fire Chief John Garlow.

One home was "well involved" by flames, and a second home also caught fire, Garlow said. A box truck, possibly a package delivery vehicle, also burned, he said.

According to city officials, the crash happened at the corner of Jeremy Street and Greencastle Street, located near Santana High School.

The school tweeted that students are safe.

"All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a ‘Secure Campus,’" the school tweeted.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It wasn't immediately known where the flight originated or was headed, or how many people were on board.

Videos showed plumes of smoke rising from the neighborhood.

"This is a developing situation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. The Associated Pres contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

