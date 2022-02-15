Expand / Collapse search

Sizzling hot: French fry perfume sells out in hours

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Photo via Idaho Potato Commission

Everybody loves the smell of French fries, and now you can wear it as a perfume.

The Idaho Potato Commission cooked up a line of perfume with the fast-food side in mind. 

According to the commission, the product came to life after a Pollfish survey revealed 90 percent of Americans cannot resist the smell of fries.

The limited-edition fragrance -- dubbed ‘Frites' -- was sold through the commission's website for $1.89 per bottle before selling out in just a few hours. 

Not unlike French fries in some stores, there is no word on when the product will be restocked.
 