Singer Roberta Flack dies at 88

Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning singer and pianist best known for her popular song "Killing Me Softly with His Song," has died. She was 88.

Flack died at home surrounded by her family, publicist Elaine Schock said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

In 2022, the entertainer announced she had ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and could no longer sing.

Roberta Flack's career

The backstory:

Roberta Flack was a classically trained pianist discovered in the late 1960s by jazz musician Les McCann.

Flack became an overnight star after Clint Eastwood used "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face" as the soundtrack for his 1971 film "Play Misty for Me."

The Associated Press reported the song topped the Billboard pop chart in 1972 and received a Grammy for record of the year. In 1973, Flack matched both achievements with "Killing Me Softly," becoming the first artist to win consecutive Grammys for best record.