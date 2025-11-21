Singer mikah opens up about 'Homesick' project

Singer-songwriter mikah spoke with FOX LA about the release of his "Homesick" three-part single project — which follows his journey from Hawaii to Japan, and eventually China.

The story begins with "Escape," written about his childhood in Hawaii and the feeling of outgrowing the place he once called home.

"It’s basically explaining how I always yearned for more when I was a young child in Hawaii. I wanted more from my future. I felt like Hawaii was small and I was closed in," mikah said. "I always dreamed of the opportunity to leave Hawaii and live in a big city and do something that was bigger than myself."

With the recent release of "In Between" and "Dream," mikah completes the trilogy’s emotional arc — from departure, to uncertainty, to acceptance.

Mikah said he’s always known that homesickness is something he deals with, but he never really thought about it.

"I always feel like I would reminisce about my past and compare my current life and my past life and why I’m not as happy as I was before," mikah said. "Thinking about this whole topic and writing about it really made me understand… that no matter where I am, I can find a sense of home… I think overall it probably was just really helpful for me mentally."

mikah hopes listeners find comfort in his music, especially those dealing with their own version of homesickness.