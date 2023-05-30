Expand / Collapse search

Singer DaniLeigh arrested in DUI hit-and-run crash, TMZ reports

Singer DaniLeigh

Singer DaniLeigh is accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a moped rider with a fractured spine, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, the singer – whose real name is Danielle Curiel was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of being involved in a crash in Florida. The crash allegedly left a moped rider with serious back injuries, TMZ reports.

TMZ also reported Curiel may have been speeding in the Miami Beach crash and dragged the moped rider she hit "for about a block." Curiel is also accused of blowing just over 0.145, TMZ said in its report.

Curiel is charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property, TMZ reports.

Curiel is known by fans for her 2018 hit single "Easy" with Chris Brown. She also has a massive following on social media, having more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram.