California homeowner shoots, kills intruder later revealed as wife's ex-boyfriend

A Simi Valley homeowner took matters into their own hands after an intruder broke into their home. However, the investigation reveals the intruder was no stranger.

What we know:

Officials with the Simi Valley Police Department said they received a shots fired call from a neighborhood at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, June 18.

Six minutes later, they received another call from a homeowner stating they had shot an intruder following a confrontation.

"The female was reporting that her ex-boyfriend had broken into the residence," explained Simi Valley PD Sgt. Rick Morton. "The current husband confronts the ex-boyfriend and at some point there was an altercation where the shooting occurred."

When first responders arrived at the home, the suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was declared dead.

During the investigation, it was revealed the suspect was the wife’s ex-boyfriend and that he was armed with a knife when he broke into the garage.

The couple had multiple issues with the suspect at the home and the woman had a temporary restraining order against her ex in the past.

Two children live in the home and were there at the time of the deadly incident.

The husband was interviewed at the station Wednesday, while the wife and children were taken away.

What we don't know:

The names of the husband, wife, and ex-boyfriend have not been released.